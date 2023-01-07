Connie Wisch

Lincoln resident, 88

LINCOLN — Connie Norma (Collison) Wisch, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, died January 2, 2023 at Tabitha the Cove Assisted Living at Williamsburg in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be 11;00 am, January 16, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating.

Private inurnment will be at the Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Kearney, Kearney Public Schools Scholarship Fund, and the Kearney Public Library.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

She was born November 2, 1934 in Bruning, NE to Agnes (Christensen) and Norman Collison.

She taught school for 36 years and was awarded Retired Teacher of the Year in 1998. After retirement she worked for the Kearney Visitors Bureau for 14 years and retired at the age of 80.

She considered her family and friends as the greatest blessings in her life. She traveled abroad four times and saw three World's Fairs. She enjoyed extensive travel in the United States.

Connie loved playing Bunco and Bridge. Reading and quilting were true passions of hers.

She was a member of PEO and Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority. She enjoyed her Church Circle and giving programs.

She is survived by her daughters Julie (husband Randy Gould) of Beatrice NE and Gay Hubl of Lincoln NE. Six Grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren: Blake Gould (wife Becca) and children Blakely and Bennett of Eagle CO, Jordan Gould (wife Heather) of Milliken CO, Kristina (Gould) Sobotka (husband Anthony) and children Deacon, Dixon and Sutton of Lincoln NE.; Jenna (Hubl) Broulette (husband Eric) and children Braxton and Burke of Lincoln NE; Stacie (Hubl) Dorsey (husband Quante) and children Pierce and Callen of Lincoln NE.; Paige (Hubl) Carter (husband John).

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Paul; and her son-in-law Jerry Hubl.