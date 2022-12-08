Connie O'Brien

Former Shelton resident, 78

SHELTON — Connie Gail (Powers) O'Brien, 78, formerly of Shelton, NE passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in San Antonio, TX.

Funeral services will be 1 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River with Rev. Rich Maciejewski officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the family for later designation.

She was born on January 9, 1944 in Grand Island, NE to Harold and Ramona (Burmood) Powers. She grew up in Wood River. Graduating from Wood River High School in the Class of 1962. She was united in marriage to Levern O'Brien on August 3, 1963 in Shelton, NE. Levern and Connie lived outside Shelton, NE all of their lives, where they farmed and raised their daughters.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed flowers, making flower arrangements, painting ceramics, making and selling crafts, and enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her two daughters, Laurie (Paul) Weyers and Tammie O'Brien Carmichael; seven grandchildren: Heather Weyers, Chelsea Weyers (Fiancé, Brad Gray), Spencer (Tala) Weyers, Kyrie Carmichael, Avery Carmichael and twins Monet and Milan Carmichael; great grandchildren: Isabella, Russell and Margaret Gray and Jaxen Weyers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Levern O'Brien.