KEARNEY - Connie L. Lungrin, 78 of Kearney passed away Thursday, April 6 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE.