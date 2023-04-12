It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved sister and aunt, Connie L. Lungrin on Thursday, April 6 at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney. After a lifetime of service as a nurse in both the Army in Viet Nam and as a civilian in multiple locations, she has completed her earthly mission. Her compassion and generosity for people and animals defined her life both professionally and personally. She adopted and cared for countless abandoned pets, and generously supported many animal recovery programs. Equally significant was her impact on the AA Community. With the proud achievement of 48 years of sobriety, she was a sponsor, role model, and mentor to dozens of others seeking control of their lives. She believed in the power of recovery, lived by its tenets, and selflessly offered her guidance to others seeking sobriety. She was a radical acceptor of where a person was without losing her belief in who they had the potential to become. Her kind heart, undeniable authenticity, keen wit, and bold spirit will live forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.