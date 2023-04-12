It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved sister and aunt, Connie L. Lungrin on Thursday, April 6 at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney. After a lifetime of service as a nurse in both the Army in Viet Nam and as a civilian in multiple locations, she has completed her earthly mission. Her compassion and generosity for people and animals defined her life both professionally and personally. She adopted and cared for countless abandoned pets, and generously supported many animal recovery programs. Equally significant was her impact on the AA Community. With the proud achievement of 48 years of sobriety, she was a sponsor, role model, and mentor to dozens of others seeking control of their lives. She believed in the power of recovery, lived by its tenets, and selflessly offered her guidance to others seeking sobriety. She was a radical acceptor of where a person was without losing her belief in who they had the potential to become. Her kind heart, undeniable authenticity, keen wit, and bold spirit will live forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Connie was born July 31, 1944, in Perkins County, NE to Manfred and Lorraine (Steinwart) Lungrin. She received her education from Elsie, NE graduating valedictorian of the class of 1962. Connie received her Registered Nursing Diploma from Lincoln General School of Nursing in 1966. Upon graduation, she was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. She was honorably discharged with the rank of 1st Lieutenant in 1968. She later returned to the University of Nebraska where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology.
Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Dick (Carol) Lungrin of Lincoln, NE, and Bob (Cindy) Lungrin of Kearney, NE; nephews Jeff (Brenda) Lungrin of Newark, TX, Joel (Nichole) Lungrin of Axtell, NE, Steve Lungrin (Mandy Muir) of Lincoln, NE, and nieces Tracy Lungrin (Jim Townsend) and Molly (Mike) Kuhl of Lincoln, NE. Great nieces and nephews Ella, Sam, John, Max and Taylor Lungrin along with Madison and Tyler Johnson and Max and Mara Kuhl and numerous extended family members and friends all grieve Connie's passing.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Inurnment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter, Ambry Club, and/or AsceraCare Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.