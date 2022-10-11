‘Connie' Anderson

Elm Creek resident, 81

ELM CREEK — Constance Jane “Connie” Anderson, 81, of Elm Creek died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Venedith Vargas officiating.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring her wish for cremation.

She was born in Holdrege on Sept. 13, 1941, to Harold and Elvera (Elf) Anderson. She graduated from Loomis Public School with the class of 1959.

On Nov. 21, 1959, she married Ward Anderson at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege. They had three children: Perry, Deb and Bart.

Connie is survived by her husband of Elm Creek; three children: Perry (Shelly) Anderson of Elm Creek; Deb (Barry) Littell of Elm Creek; and Bart (Shari) Anderson of Loomis, Nebraska; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marilyn (Fred) Hasbrouck.

A memorial has been established in Connie's honor, and kindly suggested to the United Methodist Church in Elm Creek or Elm Creek EMTs.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.