 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colton Hill

  • 0

Colton Hill

Lincoln resident, 24

NEMAHA CO. — Colton Reed Hill, 24, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, passed away January 11, 2023 in Nemaha County.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, January 17, 2023 at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Sean Dougherty officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, January 16, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Kearney Public Schools Foundation for an aviation scholarship in Colton's Name, First Baptist Church.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New government report shows more than 350 new UFO sightings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News