Colton Hill

Lincoln resident, 24

NEMAHA CO. — Colton Reed Hill, 24, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, passed away January 11, 2023 in Nemaha County.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, January 17, 2023 at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Sean Dougherty officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, January 16, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Kearney Public Schools Foundation for an aviation scholarship in Colton's Name, First Baptist Church.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.