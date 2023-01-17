Colton Hill

NEMAHA CO. — Colton Reed Hill, 24, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, passed away January 11, 2023 in Nemaha County.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, January 17, 2023 at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Sean Dougherty officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, January 16, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kearney Public Schools Foundation for an aviation scholarship in Colton's Name, or First Baptist Church.

Colton was born January 26, 1998 in Kearney to Jerry and Pam (Shada) Hill. Colton grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 2016. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Aviation Systems Management with an emphasis in Flight Operations from University of Nebraska of Kearney in 2022.

Colton obtained many ratings and licenses throughout the course of his flight training. His CFI, CFII, and ME were some of his proudest. Colton loved his job as a flight instructor and sharing his passion of flying with his students. His goal was to eventually become a commercial airline pilot.

Colton was a gift to his parents and sister, Ali. He made everyone that knew him a better person.

Colton and his Fiancé, Jadin Bussell, were starting to plan their wedding and were looking forward to their future together. They shared their love of working out, having their own personal concerts at home and in the car. They loved going to concerts together and the two could always be found eating Colton's Dad's chocolate chip cake. Colton loved their cat, Callaway, his dog, Caesar and his fish.

Colton was the best Uncle; he loved playing with his 3 nieces and 3 nephews. They spent countless hours on the trampoline, and swimming in the pond. He enjoyed wrestling with the twins and playing Xbox with Easton who he considered more of his “little brother”.

Colton loved his big family full of Aunts and Uncles and Cousins who he loved spending time with throughout the years.

Colton had many interests. He played football, basketball, and track at Kearney High School, but his passion was playing baseball. He played from the time he could walk and through part of his college career. He was inspired by Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.

Colton loved most all music. He played the guitar for many years.

Colton loved going deer hunting with his Dad. If not hunting, he could be found on the shooting range.

Colton met his lifelong best friend, Austin Mishou in middle school. They shared the same great sense of humor and interests. The Hill house became the Mishou house and vice versa on any given day.