Coloby Bartholomew

Colby Bartholomew

Kearney resident, 20

LINCOLN — Colby Bartholomew, 20, of Kearney, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at First Lutheran Church with Revs. Michelle and Rick Carlson officiating.

Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Relay for Life.

