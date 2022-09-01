Colleen Jochum

Sutherland resident, 91

COLORADO — Colleen Jochum, 91, formerly of Sutherland, died at Greeley Place in Colorado on Aug. 26, 2022.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland.

Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., and Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Father Sagar.

Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation is Thursday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting from 4-6 p.m., at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore in North Platte.

——

Colleen, the daughter of William “Smiley” and Myrtle Dawson, was born Oct. 11, 1930, at the family home in Wallace. Colleen graduated from Wallace High School in 1948 and then moved to Sutherland to work as a nurse at the Sutherland Hospital and lived with Mr. and Mrs. Fred Briggs. Colleen worked at the telephone office for a short time before going back to work in nursing.

While in Sutherland, Colleen met her future husband, Harold ‘Hessie' Jochum. They were married on June 25, 1952, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland. They made their home on the Jochum family farm until 1966 when it was sold, and then they moved into town. Colleen and Hessie had six children and were married for nearly 64 years when he passed away in 2016.

Colleen was able to stay home and raise the kids and then had a cake business for over 30 years, making cakes for every occasion. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. When the kids were young, she enjoyed watching them in their sporting activities and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother. Since she liked to read, Colleen volunteered as a “Reading Mom” at Sutherland Schools. She also enjoyed camping and going on senior bus trips with Hessie. Colleen was a kind, loving mother and a woman of faith.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she served on the Altar Society. She was also a member and past treasurer of the Sutherland Booster Club and life member, past president and secretary of the Otto V. Johnson Post #208 American Legion.

Survivors include her children, Mike (Nancy) Jochum of Beatrice, Tom (LeAnn) Jochum of Axtell, Nancy James (fiancé, Rick Nelson) of Severance, Colorado, Katherine (Darin) Kipp of Haxtun, Colorado, and Scott (Brenda) Jochum of Kearney; grandchildren, Jared (Julie) Jochum, Benjamin Jochum, Nathaniel (Missy) Jochum, Micaela (Brian) Vrtiska, Julie Jochum (Clark Barton), Rebecca Jochum (fiancé, Andrew Kenkle), John Robert (Katelynn) Jochum, Derek James, Sarah (Cody) Chikos, Brandon Ogier, Sabra (Kenny) Jolley, Zach Jochum and Katelynn Jochum; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Emma, Olivia, Micah, Madison, Wesson, Isaac, Evelyn, Finnegan, Madelynn, Fletcher, Oscar, Tilly, Frankie, Colten, Karly and Kiera; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

Along with her husband, Hessie, Colleen was preceded in death by their young daughter, Kathleen; her parents, Smiley and Myrtle Dawson; sister, Frances Portz Froman; half-siblings, Harold Randolph and Myrtle Browne Fear; and grandson, Eric James.

Memorials are suggested to the Sutherland American Legion Auxiliary.

Visit odeanchapel.com to leave condolences.