Colleen Cole

Alma resident, 74

ALMA - A funeral service for Colleen Cole will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Alma United Methodist Church in Alma, Nebraska with Pastors Wes Holen and Tom Thompson officiating.

A graveside service and interment will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Farm Creek Cemetery, near Henderson, Iowa.

Colleen Cheryl Cole, age 74, passed away Sunday evening July 30, 2023, after her battle with cancer.

Colleen was born in southwest Iowa, where she lived with her family in several towns in the area. After high school, she married Ralph Cole. They had two children, Matthew Cole and Daniel Cole, and continued to live in southwest Iowa until 1987. At that time, they became American Missionary Fellowship Missionaries and moved to Alma, to do ministry work for area communities and churches.

Colleen and Ralph also directed Camp Joy for 20 years, at this time. She is survived by her husband Ralph Cole; son Matthew Cole and his longtime girlfriend, Jenny Rich, and son Daniel Cole.

There will not be a visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing the evening prior to the funeral.

Memorials in Colleen's honor can be directed to Orphan Fund, PO Box 896, Alma, Nebraska 68920. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.