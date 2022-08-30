Cole Arnold
Merna resident, 37
MERNA — Cole McKinley Arnold, 37, died in his home in Merna on Aug. 24, 2022.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Broken Bow Cemetery in Broken Bow with Garry Morgan officiating. Please feel welcome to come as you are and dress as you wish. Considering Cole's interests, band T-shirts, ball jerseys or anything that you think would have made him smile is just fine.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 with family greeting from 5-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. He was born on April 20, 1985, to Tyke and Louise Arnold at Broken Bow.
Survivors include his parents, Tyke and Louise Arnold; his brother, Tyke “Bud”; sister, Jillian Arnold; and grandmothers, Karen Arnold and Isabelle McCandless.