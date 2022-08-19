Colby Bartholomew

Colby was a gentle person who loved his personal freedom. He never had much to say but was always happy to have a good laugh and go wherever life's adventure decided to take him. Colby was always the easiest to get along with and take places because he would never care what activity or where the destination was, he was just happy to be there. While Colby loved to go on adventures with his family, he enjoyed spending his time at home the most. When Colby was at home, he loved to play video games with his brothers and sister growing up, spending many long hours together. When he wasn't playing video games, Colby also enjoyed reading, hanging out with his cats and always finding new ways to have a laugh.