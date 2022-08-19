Colby Bartholomew
Kearney resident, 20
LINCOLN — Colby Bartholomew, 20, of Kearney died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln surrounded by his loved ones and biggest supporters.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at First Lutheran Church with Revs. Michelle and Rick Carlson officiating. Those attending are welcome to dress casually with blue and/or black attire. Private family burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
——
Colby was born March 26, 2002, in Kearney to Brent and Cindy (Smallcomb) Bartholomew. He grew up north of Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 2020.
Colby was a gentle person who loved his personal freedom. He never had much to say but was always happy to have a good laugh and go wherever life's adventure decided to take him. Colby was always the easiest to get along with and take places because he would never care what activity or where the destination was, he was just happy to be there. While Colby loved to go on adventures with his family, he enjoyed spending his time at home the most. When Colby was at home, he loved to play video games with his brothers and sister growing up, spending many long hours together. When he wasn't playing video games, Colby also enjoyed reading, hanging out with his cats and always finding new ways to have a laugh.
Survivors include his father, Brent Bartholomew of Kearney; brothers, Brock Bartholomew of Gretna, Bryce Bartholomew and Chad Bartholomew of Kearney; sister, Caty Bartholomew of Kearney; grandparents, Harold and Judy Bartholomew of Taylor; aunts, Sheryl Mitchell of Elm Creek, Judy and Leroy Hayes of Cambridge, Shonna and Ty Behmerwohld of Kearney; and uncle, Chuck Smallcomb of Gibbon.
Colby was preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Bartholomew; grandparents, Maurice and Peggy Smallcomb; aunt, Sharon Gard; uncles, Jim and Mark Smallcomb; cousin, Gayle Smallcomb.
Memorials are suggested to Relay for Life.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.