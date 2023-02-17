Cody was 39 years old, born to Stephanie Renee (Adams) Wozniak and Alan Wade Spencer in Cheyenne Wyo. on July 8, 1984. Cody graduated from Kearney High School, obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska in Kearney and his graduate degree from the Macquarie University from Sidney Australia. Cody spent many years of his adult life in Southeast Asia in Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Myanmar. He worked for various non-profit organizations building schools and providing education to the children in the underdeveloped areas of these countries. This was his passion for life. To provide the children of these countries with not only a place where they could have an education, but also to teach them as well. While in Myanmar, he was a professor teaching English and business to the young adults of Myanmar and was well loved by all whom he touched. The Covid Pandemic brought him home and he lived in Bellevue where he worked for TD Ameritrade as a customer service representative. This was just a steppingstone for Cody, his long-term goal was to return to Cambodia and develop his own non-profit organization to continue his humanitarian efforts.