Clyde Mickelsen

Kearney resident, 85

KEARNEY — Clyde Mickelsen, 85 of Kearney passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at New Life Church with Pastor Roger Wendt officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post #52 and VFW Post #759 in conjunction with the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to Kingdom Builders care of New Life Church.

Clyde was born May 20,1937 in Kearney, NE to Milton and Dorothy (Fox) Mickelsen, at the Johnson Hospital. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace United Brethren church of Kearney, which later became Faith United Methodist. He was always involved in the church beginning at an early age.

He grew up on a farm northeast of Kearney, and as a young boy would watch the WW11 bombers fly over their farm.

He attended Center grade school and Kearney Public High School graduating in 1956 and attended Kearney State Teachers College.

He joined the United States Air Force in 1957, he spent 4 years of regular service and 3 years of Unit Reserves at Kearney. He learned to fly while in the Air Force which became a lifelong career as well as a hobby.

Clyde was a Barbershopper for many years and was a member of the 1733 Barbershop chorus and also was in 2 barbershop quartets, The Shamrocks, and Habitat 4 Harmony.

In 1975, he married Joan E Thompson and became a wonderful stepdad to her daughter Angela.

In 1985, he and Joan E bought Andy's Air Service and Midway Aviation and merged them into Air Midway for the next 23 ½ years, retiring in 2008. In 2019, Clyde & Joan E were inducted into the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame, for promoting aviation in Nebraska.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan E; step daughter, Angela (Tom) Salestrom; grandsons, Travis (Marissa) Schroder, Tyson (April) Schroder; step grandsons, Ben & Jack Salestrom; nephews, Dan Fulton (Pam), Jim Fulton, David Mickelsen; nieces, Dawn May,(Mel), Michelle Olmedo (Hector), Jane Rasmussen (Keith), Krista Mickelsen; sister-in-law, Rosie Mickelsen; as well as many great nieces, nephews; great grandchildren; and great great nieces and nephews.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ray; sister, Ruth Chism; niece, Julie Mickelsen; in laws, John & Mildred Fuller; sister-in-law, Gayle Molzahn; brother-in-law, Calvin Molzahn.