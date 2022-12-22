Clyde Mickelsen

Kearney resident, 85

KEARNEY — Clyde Mickelsen, 85 of Kearney passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at New Life Church with Pastor Roger Wendt officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post #52 and VFW Post #759 in conjunction with the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to Kingdom Builders care of New Life Church.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.