Clifford Raye Woodman

Shelton native, 88

KENESAW - Clifford Raye Woodman, 88, died on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Kenesaw.

To honor Raye's wishes, his body was gifted to the Nebraska Anatomical Board (UNMC). A celebration of life will be held in honor of Raye at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Shelton United Methodist Church with Pastor Michelle Byerly officiating. Burial will take place in the Shelton Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Instead of sending flowers, please make memorials out to the Shelton Public Schools FFA chapter in honor of Raye.

Raye was born on June 8, 1934, on the farm in Martin Township in Hall County to Clifford R. and Odessa R. (Thomas) Woodman. He grew up in the Denman Community and received his education from Shelton Public Schools graduating with the Class of 1952. He then attended the University of Nebraska for two years.

He was united in marriage to Carolyn Kroll on March 11, 1956. Following their marriage, they lived on the family farm. Raye received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award in 1999.

He was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church, and served on the Shelton school board, and as a member of the board of directors of the Southern Power District.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn; children, Doug (Cheryl) Woodman of Shelton, Denis Woodman, Ken Woodman and K.C. (Shari) Woodman, all of Kenesaw; four granddaughters and their children: Carrie (Richard) Rogers and children Wyatt, Kylie and Emily of Kenesaw; Ashley (Micah) Yeackley and children Ella and Jack of Champaign, Ill.; Danielle (Adam) Burmood and children Riley, Connor and Jack of Lincoln; and Amy (Brent) Penny and children Lyla and Kyler of Grand Island; brothers, Tom Woodman of Lincoln and Stephan (Margery) Woodman of Omaha; sister-in-law, Dena Woodman of Kenesaw; brother-in-law Bill (Sharon) Kroll; and sister-in-law Dorothy (Russ) Jensen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Scott Woodman; sister, Patsy Waddington; brother-in-law Ronald Waddington, and sister-in-law Barbara Woodman.