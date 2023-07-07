Clifford Hill

Holdrege resident, 87

HOLDREGE - A memorial service for Clifford L. Hill will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege, Nebraska with Chaplain Kathy Doiel and Pastor Murray Jones officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Venango Cemetery in Venango, Nebraska.

Clifford Lee Hill, 87 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away, on July 1, 2023, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege. Clifford was born on November 1, 1935 in Julesburg, Colorado to Claude and Ida Collins. In 1937, he was adopted by Oliver and Clara Hill of Venango.

In the 1950s, Clifford made his home at Bethphage Mission in Axtell, Nebraska until the mid 1980s. Clifford then moved to Holdrege and worked at the Phelps Memorial Health Center.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his sister, Millie Hall of North Platte, Nebraska; nephew, Jerry Collins of Bellevue, Nebraska; guardian, Shirley Butz and her husband, Bob, of Holdrege; and a host of relatives and friends.

There will not be a visitation or memorial book signing. A memorial has been established to Holdrege Memorial Homes or Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.