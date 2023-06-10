A funeral service for Clifford E. Blythe will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Kearney, Nebraska with Pastor Sean Dougherty officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell, Nebraska. Military Honors will be provided by the North Platte Veteran's Honor Guard in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.

Clifford Eugene Blythe, 92 years of age, of Kearney, passed away, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Clifford was born in Mason City, Nebraska on April 8, 1931, the oldest of four children, born to John and Bernice (Hendrickson) Blythe. He received his education from several rural schools and later attended and graduated from Sumner High School, with the class of 1949.

In April of 1951, Clifford was inducted into the United States Army. He did his basic training in Hawaii and served in the Korean War as a mechanic and truck driver. He was honorably discharged on January 28, 1953.

On February 11, 1956, Clifford was united in marriage to Gwendolyn “Gwen” Kalous in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple made their home in the VanNuys, and Reseda, California area. God blessed this union with one son, Eugene. Clifford worked as a grocery store clerk and worked hard to be promoted many times.

In 1981, following Clifford's retirement, the couple moved to Nipomo, California, on the coast and built a new home. They were involved in establishing the Bethel Baptist Church in the Nipomo / Grover Beach, California area. Clifford and Gwen also enjoyed traveling in their camper to Square-Dancing events throughout the United States.

In 2000, the couple began to make their home in Kearney where they were members of the First Baptist Church in Kearney and enjoyed volunteering at The Archway. In the fall of 2016, Clifford moved into Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial.

Clifford was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen; his parents: John and Bernice Blythe; mother-and-father-in-law: Harold and Mae Kalous; and two sisters: Shirley Scoville and her husband, Dean; and Lila Nelson.

Clifford is survived by one son, Eugene Blythe of Auburn, Alabama; one brother, Kerry Blythe and his wife, Marlene of rural Overton, Nebraska; one brother-in-law, Howard Nelson of Holdrege; along with many nieces, and nephews.

A Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church.

A Memorial has been established in Clifford's honor and kindly suggested to AseraCare Hospice; Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial of Kearney; or the First Baptist Church of Kearney.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.