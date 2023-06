Clifford E. Blythe, 92 years of age, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Funeral service is pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

A full obituary will appear in a following newspaper publication.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.