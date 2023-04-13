A funeral service for Clettis E. Johnson will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Daren Popple, officiating. Following the funeral service, cremation will take place and an inurnment will be held at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

Clettis Eugene Johnson, 64 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home in Holdrege. Clettis was born October 9, 1958, at Holdrege, the eldest of three children born to Waynard and Donna (Kreutzer) Johnson. He received his primary education through the eighth grade from the R-7 District School near Holdrege and then graduated from Holdrege High School with the class of 1977.

Following graduation, Clettis attended Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Nebraska. He then began farming and working with his father and brother, Mike, south of Holdrege.

On January 3, 1987, he was united in marriage to Kay Rose Kassebaum and to this union three children were born: Vanessa Dyane, Samantha Rose, and Richard Scott. The family made their home in Holdrege, where Clettis continued farming and was also employed at the Co-op, as an over the road truck driver.

Clettis was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Arie #3132. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, tinkering out in the shop and anything to do with racing, old Ford trucks, mud trucks. He also loved cattle and farming but most of all, he loved to spend time with his granddaughters, who were his pride and joy! He never met a stranger and had the gift of starting a conversation with anyone.

Clettis was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ralph and Erma Johnson and Emil and Lila Kreutzer; father, Waynard Johnson; brother, Stanley “Mike” Johnson; two aunts: Janet King and her husband, Craig; and Melissa Kreutzer; cousins, Sandra and McKayla Kreutzer.

He leaves to celebrate his life; his children: Vanessa Johnson; Samantha Johnson; and Richard Johnson, all of Holdrege, two granddaughters: Katrina Johnson; and Kaydence Johnson; his mother, Donna Johnson of Holdrege; sister, Christine Keas of Ft. Worth, Texas; sister-in-law, Lisa Johnson of Holdrege; nephew, Josiah Keas of Ft. Worth; two uncles: Marlo Kreutzer and his wife, Sharon of Funk, Nebraska; and Terry Kreutzer of Keystone, Nebraska; and a host of cousins and many friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A memorial has been established in Clettis' honor and kindly suggested to the family for late designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.