Clayton Owen Rookstool

Albuquerque, NM resident, 83

Clayton passed away March 14, 2023, at Bear Canyon Rehab Center in Albuquerque.

Clayton was born May 18, 1939, to Albert and Audrey Daily Rookstool in Sunnyvale, CA. He was a lifelong member of the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He went to school in Shelton, then graduation in 1957 from Longfellow High School in Kearney. In 1961 he married Dorothy Semler in Colorado.

He worked as a drywaller, then for many years as a truck driver and Grey Hound Bus Driver.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Dotti; daughters, Mauri (Sean Hall) N.M., Connie (John Wilson) Texas; grandchildren, Shana and Nicky Zabel, NM; brothers, Jim or Kearney, Joe of Omaha; sisters, Audrey Loeffelholz of Kearney, Alma Giltz, Mary Rookstool, of Rapid City, SD, along with many nieces and nephews.