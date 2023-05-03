Clark Yanda

Missouri resident, 91

BATES CITY, Mo. - Clark D. Yanda, 91, the “Music Man,” passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 with his son Mark and wife Deanna and loving pets by his side in Bates City, Missouri. Visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. with funeral at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Rasmussen's Funeral Home, which is located at 311 Grand Ave., Ravenna, NE 68869.

He was born the son of Louis and Bessie Yanda, on September 28, 1931, and had two brothers George and Bill Yanda. He is survived by his wife Vicki Yanda, his two sons, Mark Yanda and Dale Yanda, and stepdaughter Jenifer Trumler, along with other extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

The family has requested that all memorials be sent to Musicians Investing Kindness and Energy or to the Wounded Warriors Project.