Clarence Chartier

Kearney resident, 90

KEARNEY — Clarence Lee Chartier, 90 of Kearney formerly of Joplin, MO passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at Kinship Pointe Northridge in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor John Fowler officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Athens Cemetery in Jewell, Kansas.

Clarence was born December 8, 1932 to Arthur L. Chartier, Sr. and Katherine L. (Cook) Chartier.

He married Jeneane Holloway on May 29, 1952.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeneane Chartier of Kearney; children, Roxanne (Keith) Tillotson of Kearney, Dr. Gavin (Tonya) Chartier of Vincennes, IN and Vance (Linda) Chartier of Hays, KS; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Merlin (June) Holloway of Arlington, TX and Leon (Aurora) Holloway of Round Rock, TX; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.