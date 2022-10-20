Clarence ‘Butch' Dreiling

Holdrege resident, 83

SCOTTSBLUFF — Clarence “Butch” Dreiling, of Holdrege, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

A memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege with Father Jay Buhman as Celebrant.

Inurnment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege with Military Honors provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post #66 in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.

Rosary will be prayed prior to mass at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

There will be no visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing the evening prior to the mass. The family has honored Butch's wish for cremation.

He was born on Aug. 9, 1939, in Ellis, Kansas to Celestine and Bernadetta “Nettie” (Reidel) Dreiling.

He married Marietta Lee Munk on Aug. 21, 1965. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include daughter, Kelly Ratliff of Scottsbluff; daughter, Leslee Valenta of Grimes, Iowa; and son, Matt Dreiling of Destrehan, Louisiana; brother, Robert Dreiling of Hays, Kansas; sister, Elfreda Eberle of Fort Collins, Colorado; and seven grandchildren.