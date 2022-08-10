Clarence Brunkhorst

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY — Clarence A. Brunkhorst, 94, of Kearney, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the St. Luke's good Samaritan Village in Kearney.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Fri., Aug. 12, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Tim Barone officiating.

Burial will be 2:30 p.m., at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus.

Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.