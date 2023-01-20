Cindy McHargue

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney resident, 65

KEARNEY — Cindy S. McHargue, 65 of Kearney was welcomed into heaven at her home while surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

She valiantly battled breast cancer for over three years.

A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Kearney E-Free Church with Pastor Charles Bauer officiating.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Cindy would have you please consider memorials to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

