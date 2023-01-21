Cindy McHargue

Kearney resident, 65

KEARNEY — Cindy S. McHargue, 65 of Kearney was welcomed into heaven at her home while surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She valiantly battled breast cancer for over three years.

A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Kearney E-Free Church with Pastor Charles Bauer officiating. The service will also live streamed at www.kearneyefree.com/live

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Cindy would have you please consider memorials to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

Cindy was born May 13, 1957, in Grand Island, NE to LaVerne ‘Babe' and Margaret ‘Peggy' (Clark) Kalkowski. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from GI Senior High in 1975. Cindy attended the University of Nebraska - Lincoln for 2 1/2 years where she primarily studied art.

Cindy married her soul mate, George McHargue Jr, on September 19, 1981, in Grand Island. Through the beautiful gift of adoption, they were honored and blessed to be the parents of Jess and Kya.

In January 1982, the couple moved to Kearney. Having previously worked at Buckle in Grand Island, Cindy resumed her employment with Buckle in Kearney in 1987. In June 2021, she retired after a career of almost 35 years, with the majority of those years sharing her artistic talents as one of the artists/designers for Buckle Screenprinting.

For Cindy, family— immediate, extended, church — was the constant throughout her life that she deeply treasured. Humbly selfless, she always gave priority to her family's needs ahead of hers.

As a mother, the time she spent shuttling Jess and Kya to all their activities/practices was never a burden to her. If they had an event, she was present, cheerleading from her seat. It was something she loved and continued doing for her grandchildren, as well.

As a sister, celebrating holidays, birthdays or a ‘just-to-get-together' with her two brothers' families or her three sister in-laws' families, those dates were always something she looked forward to. And especially when it came to celebrating her favorite holiday: Christmas. Cindy continued the family tradition, started by her mother, of stuffing her children's and subsequently her grandchildren's Christmas stockings to overflowing!

As a believer in Jesus Christ, in 1985 she brought Kearney Efree church into her family circle. Throughout those years, Cindy was an active participant in numerous Life Groups, served as an Awana Cubbies leader — where some of her most cherished church memories were made — and then concluded her ministry-serving time sharing her love and care for the toddler age group during Sunday worship services.

Running a close second to Cindy's love of all-things family, was her love of slalom water skiing. Most times whenever she was gliding gracefully atop the water it coincided with a family campout. A combination that always put a smile of pure, boundless joy on her face.

Remaining behind to cherish Cindy's memory are her husband of 41 years, George; son, Jess (Annalise) McHargue of Central City; daughter, Kya McHargue of Kearney. Deeply loved by ‘Grammie', her grandchildren: Mercer, Londyn and Jasper McHargue of Central City. Brothers: Clark (Patsy) Kalkowski and Karlye (Debbie) Kalkowski, both of Grand Island. Sister-in-laws: Chris Bieber of Sheridan, WY; Jody (Doug) Schult of Windsor, CO; Stacey (Tony) Meyer of Omaha. Nieces: Ariann (Mark) Brown of Elkhorn, NE; Jenny (Dave) Forsberg of Granite Springs, NY; Tia Bieber of Sheridan, WY; Katie (Devin) McWilliams of Wellington, CO; Suzie (Chris) Schwery of Windsor, CO; Megan Meyer of Sioux Falls, SD; Ciara Lederer of Omaha. Nephews: Kash (Jamie) Kalkowski of Grand Island; Chad (April) Liebsack of Lincoln, NE; As well as numerous grand nephews/nieces and cousins.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Babe and Peggy Kalkowski; in-laws, George and Leona McHargue; brother in-law, John Bieber; niece, Sara Delgado; her beloved dog, Jewel.