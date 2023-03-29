She married Greg Erpelding on December 24, 1983, and they raised three children: Misti, Joshua, and Chelsey. She spent much of her life caring for children through her at-home daycare. She loved crafting, being a kid, having fun, and making jokes. She and her husband enjoyed spending time with their family and friends, especially their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They loved to camp and ride their bikes together. Cindy insisted on doing things her own way. She was strong-willed, had a great laugh, and will be greatly missed.