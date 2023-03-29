‘Cindy' Erpelding
Kearney resident, 66
KEARNEY - Cynthia “Cindy” Erpelding, 66, of Kearney died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Cindy was born on September 15, 1956 in Kearney, Nebraska to Donald and JoAnne Meyers.
She married Greg Erpelding on December 24, 1983, and they raised three children: Misti, Joshua, and Chelsey. She spent much of her life caring for children through her at-home daycare. She loved crafting, being a kid, having fun, and making jokes. She and her husband enjoyed spending time with their family and friends, especially their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They loved to camp and ride their bikes together. Cindy insisted on doing things her own way. She was strong-willed, had a great laugh, and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her three children: Misti Christian of Kearney, NE, Joshua Dewey (Patsy) of Ocean Springs, MS, and Chelsey Erpelding (Brent Koster) of Omaha, NE; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sister Beth Heggemeyer (Loren), Kearney, NE and nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Greg Erpelding; parents, Donald and Joanne Meyers; brother, Ron Meyers; niece, Kris Dingle; and grandparents.