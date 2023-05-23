Cindy Carlson
Loomis resident, 56
LOOMIS - Cindy Carlson, 56 years of age, of Loomis, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home near Loomis. Services are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
