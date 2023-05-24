Cindy Carlson

Loomis resident, 56

LOOMIS - A celebration of life memorial service for Cindy E. Carlson will be held on June 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Daren Popple officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes-111601113801622

Cindy E. Carlson (Johnson), 56, of rural Loomis, Nebraska, passed away on May 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. Cindy, daughter of Don and Norma Taylor, was born on February 10, 1967, in Omaha, Nebraska, spent most of her childhood in Ralston, Nebraska, and graduated from Valley High School in 1985. While attending college in Kearney, Nebraska, she met the love of her life, Tye F. Carlson. The two were married on August 31, 1991, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege, and were blessed with three children, Tara, Alex, and Arron (AJ).

Cindy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She found her calling in staying home to raise her children. She prioritized her family's education and actively supported Nebraska Class I rural schools. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Bethel Lutheran Church, serving on the church council and several committees throughout her life. She enjoyed lake days on the boat, traveling, and entertaining family and friends at her home.

“Faith over fear,” Cindy often said as she displayed her love of Christ. She was thoughtful, generous, cared deeply for those around her, and loved her family above all else.

Cindy is preceded in death by her mother Norma and father Don.

She is survived by her husband, Tye Carlson of rural Loomis; three children: Tara (Matt) Essington of rural Holdrege; Alex (Paige) Carlson and granddaughter, Laramie of rural Holdrege; and AJ (Julia) Carlson of Camas, Washington; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Franklin and Delores Carlson of Holdrege; along with a host of other relatives, and friends.

A memorial book signing will be held on May 31, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Donations can be made in Cindy's memory and given to the family for later designation.

