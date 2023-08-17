Cindy Callahan

Overton resident, 63

KEARNEY - Cindy Callahan, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on August 10, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, Nebraska.

She was born on June 17, 1960, in Omaha, Nebraska to Jens and Moira (Rushforth) Skovbo. Cindy married Rory Callahan in Ansley, Nebraska.

Survivors include her husband of Overton; children, Josh (Sarah) Callahan of Omaha, Laurie (Brandon) Buhlke of Grand Island, JD (Madison) Callahan of Tampa, Florida, and Shannon (Mitchell) Bidwell of Cozad; grandchildren Stella and Camilla Callahan, Braelyn Buhlke, Eliana and Oliver Callahan; and her grandpup Dexter; siblings Randy (Minnie) Skovbo of Texas and Sharon Straight of Lincoln; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law Jerome Callahan; in-laws Betty and Moses Ceballos; and nephew Clinton Straight.

Visitation was scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral Services were scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Please share online condolences with the family at: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.