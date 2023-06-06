KEARNEY - Charles “Chuck” V. Rothermich, 58, of Kearney, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. There will be no visitation and private burial will be later. Military honors will be provided by the Kearney American Legion Post #52, the Kearney V.F.W. Post #759 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, https:/pancan.org.