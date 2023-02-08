Christy Hatcher

KENESAW - Christy Hatcher, 55, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw, Nebraska

Memorial service will be 1:00pm. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Frist United Methodist Church, 207 A Street, Shelton, Nebraska.

Cremation, no viewing.

DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.

Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com

Christy was born July 13, 1967, in Grand Island, Nebraska, the daughter of Donald and Roberta (Ritter) Hatcher. She graduated from Grand Island High School.

Christy is survived by her sons, Timothy Nielsen and Dale Junior Sayyeau; grandchildren, Corbin Nielsen and Nevaeh Nielsen; mother, Roberta Hatcher; significant other of 17 years, Dale Sayyeau; and brothers, Gary Hatcher and Bruce Hatcher.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Hatcher.