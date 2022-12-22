Christine Mueller

Lexington resident, 65

LEXINGTON — Christine Jean Mueller, 65, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 22, 1957, in North Platte, Nebraska to Albert and Shirley (Allen) Nelson. Christine lived in Lexington her whole life and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1976.

On August 20, 1977, Christine married Tim McGuire. Their marriage would later end in divorce.

On May 30, 1987, Christine married Blaine Mueller.

Those left to celebrate her life are her husband, Blaine; daughters, Amanda (Arturo) Zamudio and Alaina (Robert) Herrington; grandchildren, Andrew, Anthony, and Aspyn Zamudio.

Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Nebraska with Reverend Eddie Mariel officiating. The service will be live streamed via the First Presbyterian Church website at www.firstpresbyterian.com

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.