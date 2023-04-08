BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Christine Mae (Wilson) Farel, 83 of Caseyville, Illinois, formerly of Kearney, died April 2, 2023 at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Graveside services will be 3 p.m., April 14, 2023 the Kearney Cemetery with Jim Wilson officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the graveside service. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.