Christine Mae (Wilson) Farel
Caseyville, Ill. resident, 83
BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Christine Mae (Wilson) Farel, 83 of Caseyville, Illinois, formerly of Kearney, died April 2, 2023 at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Graveside services will be 3 p.m., April 14, 2023 the Kearney Cemetery with Jim Wilson officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the graveside service. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.
Christine Mae Wilson Farel was born November 12, 1939 in Kearney to Tom and Alice Wilson. She is a KHS Clas of 1957 Alumni. Business legacy Instructor Queen Anne Beauty School, Owner Operator Skyline Coiffure, Aphrodite Beauty Salon.
Survivors include children Tim (Rebecca) Farel of Texas, Tristan Farel of Denver, Teresa Farel Stanton of Illinois, Tiffany Farel Snider of Illinois, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brothers Bill (Janet) of Hazard, Tom (Marlene) of Rapid City, SD, Leon (Betty) of Gibbon, Dick (Patti) Hazard, Jim (Terri) Kearney.
Proceeded in death by Parents, Sister-in-law Cherie Wilson, grandson Nicholas Tristan Farel.