Chris McCauley died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Williams Funeral Home in Edgar with the Rev. Beverly Hayes officiating.

Interment will be at the Edgar Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Chris was born north of Edgar to Harold and Jennie McCauley.

Survivors include her sister, Donita Roemmich of LaSalle, Colorado; aunt, Kay Bailey of Mynard; and uncle, Bob Hoffman of Arkansas.

