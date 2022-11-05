Chris Corzatt

Fayetteville, Ark., 31

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Christopher Cash Corzatt, 31, died on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Services were Oct. 6.

He was born on June 5, 1991 in Garden City, Kansas, to Frank and Misty Corzatt.

Chris graduated from West Fork High School in 2009. He worked at many different jobs and had found his career path as a butcher at B&R Processing Plant in Winslow.

He had worked there since 2018.

He married April Lynn (Hartmann) Tracy, Ivey, Preston on Jan. 19, 2020 and had one child, Miles Corzatt. They both survive.

He also is survived by his mother, Misty; sister and brother-in-law, Calea and Broc Dixon of West Fork; and grandparents, Rick Morris of Aurora, Illinois and Debra Niblock of Garden City, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his father and his paternal grandparents Keith and Ester Corzatt of Hays, Kansas.

Christopher always was ready to lend a helping hand and had a genuinely kind and compassionate spirit. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.