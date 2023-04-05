Chinatsu Kunisada

Kearney resident, 22

KEARNEY - Chinatsu Kunisada, 22 of Kearney, died March 28, 2023 in Kearney. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, April 7, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation services. The family will have services at a later date in Japan. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Chinatsu was born July 22, 2000 to Atsushi and Ako (Kobayakawa) Kunisada. She attended school in Kanagawa, Japan before attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Chinatsu was a junior majoring in business administration with an emphasis in accounting. She was also involved in the aviation systems management program and member of the dean's list.

Chinatsu was a member of the student-led dance group Keyaki, involved with the Japanese Association at Kearney and a member of the Sigma Lambda Gamma sorority at UNK.

Chinatsu is survived by her parents, Atsushi and Ako Kunisada; and sisters, Ayumi Kunisada, and Yuha Kunisada all of Kanagawa, Japan.