KEARNEY - Charlotte D. Cady, 75, of Odessa, died at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney on July 28, 2023. A celebration life service will be held from 1-3 p.m., Friday, September 22, 2023 at the Kearney American Legion, 1223 Central Ave. Kearney, NE 68847. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.