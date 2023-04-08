Charles J. White

Naponee resident, 90

NAPONEE - A celebration of life service for Charles J. White will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Republican City, Nebraska with Pastor Rodney Heilbrun officiating.

Charles Junior “Charlie” White, 90, of Naponee, Nebraska died, on Monday, April 3, 2023, at his home. Charlie was born on the family farm near Republican City, Nebraska on September 18, 1932

Charlie is survived by his loving wife Mary; their four children, Doug White (fiancé Yvonne), and his children: Alex (Stephen) and Rachel (Chris); Gail Constancio and her children: Kristin (Guido), Amanda (Joseph), Tony (Alexa) and Natalie; Pam Vik (Robert) and their children: Matt (Marissa), Mary and Diane; and Tim White (Faith); six great-grandchildren: Sofia, Jackson, Marco, Isabella, Rocco, and Luca, along with a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Charlie's smile will be engrained in the ones that love him forever.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing, the family is honoring his wish for cremation.

A memorial has been established in Charlie's honor, and kindly suggested to AseraCare Hospice at 6415 2nd Avenue Suite 3, Kearney, Ne 68847, or to the Republican City United Methodist Church at 304 Seventh Street, Alma, Ne 68920.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.