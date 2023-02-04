‘Chuck' Rothermich

Kearney resident, 58

KEARNEY -- Charles "Chuck" V. Rothermich, 58, of Kearney, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home. A memorial service will be held in the summer, with arrangements by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Chuck Rothermich was all about family. Even as he battled pancreatic cancer, he was more concerned about his wife Sandy and three children.

Chuck lost that battle on Jan. 25, dying at home in Kearney, NE. He was 58, two months short of his 59th birthday.

“He called me his princess and I called him my knight,” said his wife Sandy, who described Chuck as the “love of my life.”

Chuck met Sandy online and they were married in 1997. They renewed their vows in 2012 on a family cruise. “When he proposed the first time, he didn't get down on one knee,” she said. “But when we decided to renew our vows, he did.”

Charles Victor Rothermich was born in St. Charles, MO, and was stationed in many cities before meeting Sandy. After getting married, they lived Colorado Springs, CO, Cedar Falls, IA, and Fayetteville, NC, before settling in Kearney with their family.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1986 to 1998, separating as a major, and worked as an engineer and a facilities and maintenance manager at several production facilities in Iowa, North Carolina, and Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (nee Sandra Kalet), his children, Hannah, Matthew, and Benjamin; his mother Alice Rothermich of St. Charles, MO, and three sisters - Mary Kay Nasevich, Diane (Jeff) Brouk, and Kristin (Tim) Foley, many nieces and nephews, and one great nephew.

Chuck was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Victor Rothermich.