Charles Perkins

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY - Charles Perkins, 94, passed away peacefully on February 25 at Kearney Regional Medical Center after a short illness. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Charles was born on September 20, 1928 to Joe and Anna Perkins in Sioux City, Iowa. Charles was placed in the care of the Beatrice State Developmental Center as an infant and resided there until changes in the philosophy of care led to efforts to provide more services in the community instead of institutions. Charles moved to Kearney in 1981 and became a client of Mid Nebraska Individual Services. Due to a fire at the Beatrice facility, Charles' records were destroyed and Charles lost all contact with his biological family. His family became that of the clients and staff of Mid Nebraska and, later, that of his guardian's family; the family of Gerry and Diane Watley.

Charles was a very loving individual. He was tolerant and kind. All who knew him were happy to call him their friend. Charles was also very industrious. He had several different jobs in the community over the years. Most notably he worked in the sheltered workshop at Baldwin Filters, at Task Lighting and at Bob's Superstore where he maintained the dining area over lunchtimes.

Charles' greatest passion was going on an annual vacation. Besides travel, Charles enjoyed dances, People First conventions, bingo, buddy bowling and television. His favorite shows were Husker football, old comedy series and reality police shows.

Charles will be sorely missed. Memorials may be made to The Arc of Buffalo County or the Knights of Columbus. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.