Charles Parish

Kearney resident, 82

AURORA — Charles E. Parish, 82, of Kearney, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Westfield Quality Care in Aurora, NE.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Kearney with Pastor Chad Anderson and Pastor Dave Salyer officiating.

Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Sunday, January 5, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services on Monday at the Church.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Presbyterian Church or to the family, to be designated later.

