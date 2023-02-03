Charles Parish

Kearney resident, 82

AURORA — Charles E. Parish, 82, of Kearney, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora, NE. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Kearney with Pastor Chad Anderson and Pastor Dave Salyer officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services on Monday at the Church. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Presbyterian Church or to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Charles was born to Claude E. and E. Lucille (Arnold) Parish on January 14, 1941, in Dorris, CA. In 1945, the family moved home to Miller, NE, to be close to family. Charles attended school in Miller and spent his summers working for area farmers, and worked for his uncle at the gas station. He had the distinction of being the last person to graduate from Miller High School before the consolidation to S.E.M. Public Schools. He was last in line in the Class of 1958.

Following graduation, Charles moved to Kearney. He lived in the old Midway Hotel (current site of Apple Market, in downtown Kearney) and worked in a local filling station. It was during this time he met Miss Mary Marshall, of Sargent, NE. The couple married on June 12, 1960, in Sargent, NE. He referred to her as his “Forever Love” and often told his children, “I knew within 15 minutes of meeting her that she was my kind of woman.” Together, they raised four children, Rebecca, Bonnie, John and Rachel. In 1963, Charles went to work as an appliance repairman for Sears & Roebuck in Kearney. He took pride in his work and was able to fix practically anything, from appliances to sewing machines, lawnmowers, treadmills, and even bicycles. He retired from Sears in 1997 and later worked for Russell's Appliances and Electronics in Kearney.

The only thing more important to Charles than his family was his faith in God. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Kearney from 1960 until the time of his death. He served the church faithfully over the years. He loved singing in the choir and considered it an honor to serve as the church janitor. As a deacon and an elder, he was known for his wise counsel and his willingness to help anyone in need.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Parish of Kearney; daughters, Rebecca Parish of Kearney; Bonnie Parish of Lincoln and special friend Al Ficke of Omaha; son John (Karen) Parish of Lincoln, NE, and daughter Rachel (Brad) Tiede of Aurora, NE; grandchildren, Bryce (Jacob) Erb of Bennet, NE; Marshall Parish of Lincoln and fiancée Laura Baron Melendez of Bogota, Columbia, and Camden Tiede of Lincoln, NE; brother, Douglas (Janet) Parish of Cheyenne, WY, and sister Judith (Dave) Maass of Omaha; brother-in-law Dwane Cramer of Kearney; sister-in-law Ellen Murphy of Goddard, KS; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, who he loved dearly.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elsie (Parish) Cramer; his wife's parents, Ted and Josephine Marshall; and brother-in-law, Dan Murphy.