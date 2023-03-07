Charles “Charlie” E. Kreutzer, age 84, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with Pastor John Rasmussen officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.holycrosskearney.org. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery with military honors graveside. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 8th, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Holy Cross Television Broadcast or the Peterson Senior Center. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.

Charles “Charlie” Edwin Kreutzer was born January 21, 1939, to Frederick and Arlein (Rose) Kreutzer on a farm north of Kearney. He attended grade school at Pleasant Hill District 16 and graduated from Kearney High School in 1956. He enlisted in the Army National Guard in September of 1956. He was honorably discharged in 1962 after serving 6 years with the National Guard and Army Reserve.

Charlie began his life long career of farming after graduating from high school in 1956. He was a diversified farmer, raising corn, beans, cattle, hogs and sheep. In his early years of farming, he also worked off the farm in construction, joking that he needed another job to support his farming.

On October 21, 1962 he married Kay Lindner at the Pleasanton Evangelical United Brethren Church. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in October of 2022. Charlie and Kay had 4 sons who grew up on their farm north of Kearney: Tim, Rex, Lance and Kyle.

Charlie was active in his community as a Little League Baseball coach and a 4-H leader, also serving on the Buffalo County Farm Bureau Board and the Pleasanton Farmers Union Board. He was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran church where he served as an usher for many years.

Charlie was an avid golfer and golfed in leagues at Prairie Hills and Elks Country Golf. It was not unusual for him to golf 3-4 days a week all summer. He loved to play cards and a Sunday family dinner was not complete until we were all able to sit around the table for a few hours of Rummy, Golf, Pitch or Pinochle…..and he showed no mercy to the Grandkids when playing. Bridge was another favorite pass time and he and Kay were active in many card groups. He also enjoyed attending all of the activities and sporting events that his sons and grandchildren participated in.

Left to cherish his memory, are his wife Kay, sons Tim (Dona) and Lance (Dana) of Kearney, Rex (Michelle) of Sutton and Kyle of Hastings. Grandchildren Michelle (Mike) Sinclair, Michael (Angie) Kreutzer, Jason (Stacy) Gleason, Brandon (Chelsea) Kreutzer, Alicia Kreutzer, Nathan (Tamara) Kreutzer, Kaitlin Kreutzer, Garett (Katie) Kreutzer, Kamdyn Kreutzer and Izabelle Kreutzer and Great Grandchildren Weston, Sage, Coltyn, Breckyn, Dillon, Madison, Brexdon, Leighton and one more that is due in August. Brother Jerry (Karen) of Dallas, sisters Janice Garner of Lincoln and Sharon (Ron) Neben of Fort Worth and sister-in-law Sharon of Grand Island and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Dorothy Lindner, his brother Ron and his brother-in-law Tom Garner.