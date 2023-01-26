Charles “Chuck” Rothermich
Kearney resident, 58
KEARNEY — Charles “Chuck” V. Rothermich, 58, of Kearney, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home.
Services are pending at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
