Charles 'Charlie' Wing

‘Charlie' Wing

Lincoln resident, 79

LINCOLN — Charles “Charlie” E. Wing, 79, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (3128 S Street, Lincoln, NE) with Fr. Leo Kosch as celebrant. Please come and celebrate the life of a man who everybody loved! A luncheon will follow in the school gymnasium next to the church.

Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Sacred Heart.

Private burial at a later date.

——

He was born March 17, 1943, to Francis and Irene (Buckingham) Wing in Lincoln.

Charlie married Mary Margaret Urwiller on Feb. 12, 1966, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lincoln. He had two daughters, Heidi Marie (1970) and Sonya Kay (1971).

Charlie was a member of St. James, Prince of Peace and Sacred Heart Catholic churches. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. For 10 years, he served as a volunteer fireman with the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. He loved cooking, fishing and being a grandpa. After retiring from being the manager of the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Kearney, he moved back to Lincoln with Mary Margaret.

Charlie is survived by daughters, Heidi M. Sampson of Omaha and Sonya Kay Wing (Patrick H. Mowry) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jessica, Ashleigh, Job, Patience, Faith and Johnah; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Nanaleigh, Salem and Arya, all of Omaha.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, two brothers and two sisters.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be sent to Sonya Kay Wing c/o Aspen Aftercare, 4822 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln, NE 68504.

Family requests no flowers, please.