Charles “Charlie” Rowell

Loomis resident, 76

HOLDREGE — Charles Royce “Charlie” Rowell, 76 years of age, of Loomis, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A memorial Mass will be on Wednesday, January 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Father Jay Buhman as Celebrant.

The memorial Mass will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

An inurnment will follow at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, south of Maxwell, Nebraska with military honors provided by the North Platte Honor Guard in conjunction with the Army National Guard Honors Team.

A memorial book signing will be on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Charlie was born on December 19, 1946 to Ralph and Avis (Coonrod) Rowell.

On September 28, 1968, Charlie was united in marriage to Kathy Banker.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Rowell, of 54 years of Loomis; his son, Command Sergeant Major Jeffrey L. Rowell, Retired and his wife, RyAnne of Omaha; his daughter, Jennifer Hansen and her husband, Kert of Wilcox, Nebraska; four grandchildren: Alexandra (Hansen) Makovicka and her husband, Alex; Sydnie Voichoskie and her special friend, Ryan Huston; and Kinley and Kolby Hansen; two sisters-in-law: Patricia Rodgers and her husband, Art of Katy, Texas; and Karen Brostad and her husband, Jay of New Ulm, Texas; one brother-in-law, Michael Banker and his wife, Joanie of New Castle, Washington; along with extended family members.