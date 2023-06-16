Charles Edward Ackley, 91 of Gibbon Nebraska passed away on Monday, June 12th 2023.

Born August 29, 1931 to Wilburn and Helen (Bosaw) Ackley in Illinois.

He married Barbara LaMasters on October 14th, 1950.

They moved their family to Clinton, Oklahoma in 1962 where he worked for Norbest Turkey Growers until 1974 when they transferred to the Gibbon, Nebraska plant.

He retired from Norbest and continued to work at Ace Irrigation.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gambling and the occasional Bud Light. He was much loved by his family and friends.

Charles is survived by his seven children. Chuck and Donna Ackley, Linda and Jay Isaac, Ruth and Donald Lee, Ronnie and Colleen Ackley, Terry and Sharon Ackley, Judy and Randy Ureste and Bud and Tena Ackley. Also 24 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is his special love in life, Gloria Stittle and her family.

There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Charles' wish for cremation.

A graveside service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon at 10am on Monday, June 19th, 2023 with Pastor Dee Jay Burton officiating.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com