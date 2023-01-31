Charlene “Sherry” Franssen-Breinig

Arapahoe resident, 73

ARAPAHOE — Charlene “Sherry” Franssen-Breinig, age 73, of Arapahoe, Nebraska passed away on January 20, 2023 at her home after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by love.

She was born July 8th, 1949, in Boulder Colorado to Mary Alice and E.C. Buck Harris.

She grew up in Boulder and attended Mapleton Elementary, Casey Jr. High, and Boulder High School graduating in 1967.

She met the first love of her life and soul mate John Franssen. They married on May 8th, 1970. To this union two sons were born, Buck and Jason. Sherry worked at Boulder Community Hospital and StorageTek where she made many friends at both places. On New Year's Eve 1998 she made the move to Arapahoe with her husband, she was John's primary care giver until his death in 2003. Sherry continued to work remotely for StorageTek until she retired in 2011. Sherry also served as secretary for the Arapahoe Volunteer Fire Department, she enjoyed sewing, gardening, camping, fishing, baking, giving great advice, spending time with her family and most of all being in her happy place on the farm. She was a no holds barred woman; she was not afraid to tell you what she thought.

In 2009 she married the second love of her life Larry Breinig, whom she met through John, and gained another son Matt Breinig. They lived northwest of Arapahoe on their farm and raised cattle and chickens. They were forced to move to town after the Road 739 Fire in April 2022 that took the farm. She took care of Larry through his health issues all the way to the end. She loved all of her kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband John, and second husband Larry, her parents Buck and Mary Alice, her father and mother in law Joseph and Alverna, and Raymond and Maxine, brother in law Bill Grilli, nephew Clay Grilli .

She is survived by her sons Buck (Amanda) Franssen. Grandchildren Kayla Jo, Dalton, Macala, and Teigen. Jason (Jenn) Franssen. Grandchildren Chandler, Emilee, Cheyenne, Colton, and Michon. Matt (Sylvia) Breinig. Grandchildren Ashley, Macy, and Dustin. 14 Great Grandchildren, her sister Barb Grilli, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 4th 2023, at Garey Funeral Home, 652 Main St., Arapahoe with Keith Theobald, officiating. A meal and fellowship following at the United Methodist Church in Arapahoe.

Inurnment following services at Arapahoe Cemetery, Arapahoe, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Central Bank in Arapahoe to be sent to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Sherry's name.

Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com